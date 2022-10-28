Pop-R&B Trio The Isaac Sisters Release New Music Video “Ways In Between”

The girl group resurgence is here and Austin-based R&B/pop trio, The Isaac Sisters, are claiming their spot. The sisters – Asia, Aliyah and Shakira – announce the release of their new music video, “Ways In Between,” which showcases the trio’s signature smooth harmonies and charismatic stage presence. The single is from their debut EP, Got It Like That, a five-track R&B/pop project, which officially introduced the trio’s talents to the world earlier this year.

The Isaac Sisters, who have been building their music careers independently since 2010, first grabbed the attention of Grammy-Award winning artist Wyclef Jean in 2017, who throughout the years have provided the sisters with helpful information about the recording industry. The trio have gained enormous exposure and music industry cred through opening for legendary artists Babyface and Boyz II Men, catapulting their harmonies onto the global music scene.

Produced through a collaboration with Nick Stone and Robbie Dean of the production company, OC HIT (Sony, The Voice, American Idol, America’s Got Talent), and emerging producer Bluu Suede, “Ways in Between” highlights the sisters’ modern take on the classic 90’s R&B sound. Penned by Asia, the trio’s eldest sister and main songwriter, the song tells the story of a woman in love trying to express why she is head over heels for someone despite what her friends think.

With garnering nearly 40K organic streams and over 62k YouTube subscribers, the independent trio are poised for greater things in the industry. Be sure to check out the new music video for The Isaac Sisters’ latest single “Ways In Between,” out now.

About The Isaac Sisters

Heavily inspired by music icons throughout history, including The Jackson 5, the Bee Gees and TLC, pop/R&B trio The Isaac Sisters aim to be included on that influential list one day soon. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, sisters Asia, Aliyah and Shakira Isaac have displayed strong musical talent since childhood. Since forming in 2010, the trio have already accomplished a great deal of success including opening up for R&B legends Boys II Men and Babyface as well as performing in front of their idol’s family, the Jackson family.