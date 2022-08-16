Pop-R&B Songwriter Jaeden Zoe Releases Her Debut Single “What Is Love”

Pop-R&B artist Jaeden Zoe makes her musical debut with the romantic single, “What is Love,” out now, the first track from the songwriter’s upcoming debut album, scheduled to be released this Fall.

Inspired by love songs from both past and present, the Houston-based songwriter penned “What Is Love,” a velvety track about the many delicate layers of falling in love.

No stranger to entertaining and performing, the Brooklyn native spent her childhood captivating audiences with her poetry and dancing. As a member of Ingersol Dance Troupe, Zoe graced the iconic Apollo Theatre stage, placing first during one of her many appearances at the famed venue. After relocating from New York City to Los Angeles, Zoe appeared on several reality television shows, including BET’s Chasing Destiny, a talent styled docuseries with chart-topping singer/actress Kelly Rowland at its helm.

Check out “What is Love” the new single by rising artist Jaeden Zoe, out now! Look out for the accompanying music video and more releases – all coming soon!