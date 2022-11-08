Pop-R&B Songwriter Jaeden Zoe Announces New Single “Lips On Me”

Houston-based pop star, Jaeden Zoe has released her latest single “Lips On Me,” a sultry uptempo track boldly enticing potential suitors with her enchanting love. The songwriter’s second single released this year, “Lips on Me” is out on all streaming platforms with a new music video to come later this month.

Initially composing the punchy melodies, the multi-talented songwriter was hit with an immediate jolt of inspiration. When asked about the making of the track, Zoe stated “It only took me an hour to come up with the lyrics” adding, “I just began to put my own life in words.”

Born and raised in the creative mecca of Brooklyn, New York, the entertainer had several unique performance opportunities, including competing and placing first at the legendary Apollo Theater and playing a lead role in several music videos. In her early 20s, Zoe relocated from New York City to Los Angeles in hopes of enhancing her musical career. This move led to the songwriter appearing on several reality television shows, including BET’s Chasing Destiny, a talent search-styled docuseries featuring chart-topping singer/actress Kelly Rowland at its helm. Now based in Houston, Texas, Jaeden Zoe is gearing up to release her anticipated debut project, scheduled for an early 2023 release.

Check out “Lips On Me,” the new single by rising artist Jaeden Zoe, out now! Look out for the accompanying music video and more releases – all coming soon!