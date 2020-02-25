Pop/R&B Singer and Producer The Holdup Releases Breezy Single “Cool Spot”

Self-produced pop/R&B artist, The Holdup has released his new single “Cool Spot,” a lively chant made for daily consumption. “Cool Spot” culminates the mundane day to day with the want to find peace in chaos. The upbeat track serves as a cool, airy track celebrating the choice to disconnect from negativity on an everyday basis. The song comes out ahead of The Holdup’s co-headlining North American tour with Grieves, kicking off on March 6th. The single is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide.

“Cool Spot” is a buoyant representation of not allowing bad moods and times dictate your bliss. “The track is generally about trying to maintain some amount of peace in everyday life,” explains The Holdup. The Holdup gracefully bows away from the wanton ritual of social norms and searches for the good in troublesome situations. The cheerful anthem encourages listeners to allude naysayers by finding what makes you happy and cherishing it. Entirely self-written, The Holdup referred to the lyrics when saying, “Each line just needed to be truthful and feel good to sing along to, irrespective to the rest of the lyrics.” The bubbly and playful atmosphere that “Cool Spot” provides, serves as a refreshing reminder that happiness, as well as peace, are more vital than “bad vibes.”

The San Jose native has spent years polishing and perfecting his sound while obtaining a die-hard fan base around the world. From achieving over 60 million streams worldwide to selling out The Roxy in Los Angeles, The Holdup remains humble in his approach by utilizing his talent to produce honest heartfelt music. The Holdup successfully combines his subtle reggae influences, with a lustrous pop sound to create something unique and powerful. By producing his own distinctive groovy and melodic tone, he has only increased his love for music as well as his supporters.

“Cool Spot” flaunts The Holdup’s uniquely laid back, yet affecting pop/R&B sound and unapologetic lyrics, proving his potential once again to a growing, passionate audience. The single is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide. Stay in tune with all the latest from The Holdup by going on TheHoldupMusic.com.