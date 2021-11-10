Pop/R&B Artist NIA Releases New Single “Diamonds”

With social media making any love look like a fairytale, it is important to not lose sight of one’s self love. New York City-based alternative R&B artist NIA reminds us all about self love and the positive blessings ahead in her latest single “Diamonds.” The second single off of NIA’s debut album Angelz, the upbeat empowering track, “Diamonds,” is available now on all musical platforms.

The New York-born Afro-Latina performer was inspired by her own personal quest for love. Knowing she can’t please everyone, NIA focuses on self-love and positive thinking through her honest and uplifting lyrics. By projecting strength, love, and empowerment in her songs, she hopes to inspire others to focus on loving who they are and the positive blessings that are right around the corner.

Check out the new single by NIA, “Diamonds,” out now and look out for her debut album, Angelz, out on December 3, 2021.

MORE ABOUT NIA

With infectious melodies and vocals, Queens native, Niamarie Vargas, better known as NIA, effortlessly blends R&B and pop. Since the young age of 2, Niamarie Vargas, musically known as NIA has been performing for captivated audiences. After graduating from The New School – Parsons with a degree in Culture and Media, NIA decided to take her love of entertaining and songwriting to another level by making it her sole focus. The 23-year old singer-songwriter draws on her Dominican background and influences that include Gwen Stefani, Aaliyah, and Lauryn Hill to create a contemporary take on the late 90’s R&B sound that she grew up with. Currently residing in Brooklyn, NY, the songstress released her debut EP, Only One, in October of 2019 while taking classes at The New School. After graduating in 2020, she is focusing on music and continuing to perfect her already impressive songwriting skills. Her debut album, Angelz is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2021.