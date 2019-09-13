Pop-R&B Artist Amy Cohen Drops Sincere Debut EP, Direction

Rising artist Amy Cohen releases her debut EP, Direction. With vibrantly compelling vocals and catchy melodies, Cohen openly presents stories of her navigation through a period of changes and challenges, relying on intuition and self-belief for guidance. Direction is now available to download and stream across all digital media platforms worldwide.

Direction is comprised of five tracks describing Cohen’s captivating journey through self-discovery. “This EP represents growth, outgrowing relationships, navigating change, finding new love, and finding myself,” she explains. The five songs represent different junctures in Cohen’s life and how she chose to respond to the inevitable force of change. “‘Oil and Water’ marks the moment of change that catapulted everything else. I put myself first and had the courage to know that I deserved more.” The track “Lose My Mind,” is a sleek, sultry R&B infused song that represents the freedom that came with sexual liberation. “Over the past year, I’ve really grown into myself,” Cohen says. “I have a love that fulfills me, nurtures me, and truly is my ‘Direction.'” With a willingness to be vulnerable and raw, she offers her audience a chance to connect with and feel her truth through her music. Produced by Cameron “Cambo” Bartolini (Doja Cat, Rich The Kidd, THEY.), Direction offers emotive vocals, relatable lyrics, and catchy melodic deliverances resulting in a refreshing group of pop/R&B tracks.

Amy Cohen has always looked to music to make sense of herself and the world. “I’ve been singing and songwriting for as long as I can remember,” she explains. “I know everyone says it, but it’s really the one thing I always knew I would do. I guess I started to take it seriously around my second year at Boston University when I was at a low point in my life, and writing was really the only effective way to handle it.” With a vibrant energy and unstoppable ambition, Cohen took her passion to Los Angeles. Open lyrics and a compelling voice form only the foundation of all that is the warm, magnetic singer-songwriter. Her ostensive authenticity directly translates into her writing, as honest lyrics remind every listener the human condition is both fallible and phenomenal.

Direction is Amy Cohen’s debut body of work, creating the framework for her signature pop/R&B sound. Download and stream the EP across all digital media platforms worldwide, now. You can keep up with Amy’s journey at AmyCohenMusic.com.