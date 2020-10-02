Pop Powerhouse Lexi Cline is On “Thin Ice”

Emerging indie-pop artist Lexi Cline says exactly what we’re all thinking in her October 2 single “Thin Ice”— available now for pre-save on Spotify. Sometimes, the greatest pleasure in life is doing exactly what you’re not supposed to do, and, believe it or not, that’s okay.

“Life is too short,” Cline remarks, “and living at the expense of your own happiness isn’t really living at all. It’s okay to be a little selfish sometimes, I think that’s really hard for some people to admit. We all know what it feels like to want something so bad, but not have the guts to go after it. There are moments when the action is actually more important than the outcome, so I’m here to tell you to go for it.”

Teaming up with Nashville-based producer Evan Cline (weirdly, there’s no relation), Lexi paints a slinky guitar riff with cool, confident vocals. Effortlessly complimenting an organic introduction with strategically placed synth undertones, “Thin Ice” is as good a contender as any to achieve indie-pop perfection.