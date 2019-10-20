Pop Music’s Newest Sensation DAYVID Releases Highly Anticipated Debut EP “Dayvid” 

DAYVID’s highly-anticipated debut EP, “Dayvid” will be released this week. The first single Wasted Luv was released last month and has been greeted enthusiastically by critics and listeners around the world. Upon its release, the single became #4 on the latest music on All Access Music Top 40/Mainstream Cool New Music Chart. It is currently enjoying Top 40 radio play in major markets across the US.

The EP is executive produced by Grammy-nominated Morgan Taylor Reid (Marshmello, Christina Perri, Jack & Jack, CHROMEO).

The first single from the EP, Wasted Luv inspired a burst of creativity that completed the vision for the EP “Dayvid”. The single integrates ‘80’s musical elements into a modern sound with a four on the floor drum beat and a strong hooky vocal. The vision is expanded on the six-track EP. Keep It Together also integrates 80’s elements to create a big synth ballad with a hint of electric guitar and a punchy bass line reminiscent of Depeche Mode and Robyn. DAYVID takes a different approach with DRNK TXTS, a down-tempo House/Trap journey with rumbling 808’s and tight production using unique vocal effects, especially in the rap section leading into a vocoder hook for some extra ear candy. Got My Sunglasses On is an up-tempo 3-minute party. Claps and hand percussion mixed with a vocal heavy chorus with funk guitars and synths galore creates an uplifting mood. Love Like You was written a year before the others. It is a slow moving and thoughtful production that represents an earlier phase in DAYVID’s personal life and artistic growth. It is wide open with lots of space for the vocals to build into a heavy halftime chorus reminiscent of an early, angsty M83. Same Old Feeling was the last song written. It will make you reflect on an old love that was like no other. The production is simple with piano, vocals, and an 8-member gospel choir providing backgrounds. The lyrics and vocal performance make this song meaningful and powerful. All elements support the soaring voice that grabs you at the very first line.

“This EP reveals who I am as a person and an artist. That’s why I thought it appropriate to name it ‘Dayvid’,” says the singer and songwriter who began writing for other artists such as Fedde Le Grand and Navarra while in his teens.

DAYVID co-wrote all six songs on his debut EP. DAYVID’s co-writers are long-time friends and collaborators BADDLUCK, Michael Poleman, Zac Poor, Morgan Taylor Reid, Ameerah Roelants, Zac White, and Matt Wiggers.

“Dayvid” is mixed by Eric J Dubowsky a Grammy and ARIA award-winning mixer; Grammy award-winning mixer DJ Swivel; and renowned mixer Mitch McCarthy (Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen) from Sterling Sound (Edgewater, NJ). “Dayvid” is mastered by Randy Merrill & Chris Gehringer. “Dayvid” is released by DAYVID Music with AWAL being the global distributor.

TRACKLISTING

Keep It Together Wasted Luv DRNK TXTS Got My Sunglasses On Love Like You Same Old Feeling

“Dayvid” is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music

dayvid.lnk.to/dayvidep

ABOUT DAYVID

21-year-old singer and songwriter DAYVID is a San Diego native. As a child he sang in a church choir, and in high school began dissecting popular music to understand its construction. At 16, he began commuting to Los Angeles to find a path into the music industry and soon found success writing music for artists including Fedde le Grand and Navarra. At 18, DAYVID moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time music career. Wanting to remain independent, he assembled his own music team of collaborators, and released his debut single “Sure of Me” in Fall 2018. He began a collaboration with Grammy-nominated Morgan Taylor Reid soon after, which spawned the well-reviewed single “VHS” in Spring 2019 and the current single “Wasted Luv,” from his debut EP, “Dayvid.”

DAYVID has a unique modern voice that is often compared to ‘80’s artists like Tears for Fears or Chris de Burgh. The production builds the music bed around his smooth natural tone to provide a modern flair.

DAYVID’s music is inspired by many artists including Prince, George Michael, and Peter Gabriel from the 80’s and current artists Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift.

“I co-write all of own my songs, and am deeply involved in the entire process including production, mixing/mastering, and the creation of visuals to keep everything cohesive with my overall vision,” says DAYVID. “Much of the inspiration for my music and aesthetic actually comes from 80’s classic films like ‘Breakfast Club,’ ‘Say Anything,’ and ‘Sixteen Candles.’ For me, it’s all about creating music that speaks for me, and hopefully gives a voice to others.”

Follow DAYVID on Instagram @officaldayvid , Twitter @OfficalDAYVID and on Facebook @officialdayvid

Official Website: www.officialdayvid.com