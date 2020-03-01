Pop Hitmaking Duo Loote Drops New Single “This Is How U Feel”

Mega-hit Singer/Songwriter and Production Pop duo LOOTE, who have collaborated with Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Shawn Mendes, David Guetta, and Zara Larsson, generating over 750M streams and 4M+ monthly listeners, drop new single “This Is How U Feel” today. Check it out HERE.

LOOTE kicks off their first national headlining tour – The Heart Eyes tour on April 14 in Chicago.

Jackson Foote and Emma Lov (LOOTE) — artfully fuse alternative, electronic, and pop elements on their brightly penned new track, which invokes the feeling of being in love for the first time.

“Music is how we get our emotions across. It is the purest way we could describe love,” says Emma Lov. “We wanted this song to feel like being in love for the first time, and it was about making every lyric and melody feel like pure love, like a feeling you can’t really describe”.

Comments Jackson Foote: “This song really brought us back to the roots of the Loote sound. Super saturated, busy, exciting, frantic, almost like your heart is beating a million miles an hour. That’s what love feels like. That’s what we want the song to feel like.”

Tour Dates

April 14 Chicago Schubas

April 15 Toronto The Drake

April 17 Philadelphia Voltage Lounge

April 22 Boston Brighton Music Hall

April 23 Washington DC Union Stage

April 24 Brooklyn Knitting Factory

May 12: San Diego House of Blues

May 13 Los Angeles The Roxy

May 15 San Francisco Brick & Mortar

About LOOTE:

Emma Lov and Jackson Foote have quietly positioned themselves for pop ubiquity. The group’s 2018 debut EP generated nearly 150 million cumulative streams in under a year. They averaged more than 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify; “High Without Your Love” and “Your Side of the Bed” both leapt past the 40 million-mark, while superstar Joe Jonas lent his inimitable pipes to “Longer Than I Thought.”

In between supporting Eric Nam on tour and performing at the Hot 100 Festival, they attracted critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Idolator, Baeble, Substream and many more.

Jackson co-produced and co-wrote Zara Larsson’s “Ruin My Life” which recently was certified gold. Additionally, the duo collaborated with David Guetta and Brooks on the 2019 smash “Better When You’re Gone.”

Follow @lootemusic | @elovblock | @jacksonfootemusic