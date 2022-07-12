Pop Dance Artist Scott Gardner drops two singles “Daydreaming” and “What You Do To Me”

NYC-based pop dance artist Scott Gardner springs back onto the music scene with not one but two new singles, “Daydreaming” and “What You Do To Me” that are out now on all major streaming platforms. Written, recorded and produced by Gardner, both songs give a taste of the independent artist’s new EP, set to drop later this summer.

Having built a successful career as a professional model over the past decade, Gardner has worked hard behind the scenes to also power up his music career. In 2019, he instantly hit the ground running, releasing three pop singles that fall. That same year, the artist gave his debut live performance at the Live. Life. Love: Concert For Suicide Prevention, presented by Journey’s in Nashville, opening for Lizzo, Louis Tomlinson, Chelsea Cutler and other major artists.

Immediately after that big introduction to the music industry, Gardner performed on stages in DC and Miami for the epic iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, presented by Capital One in December 2019. The budding artist joined the lineup of some of the biggest music stars of today, including BTS, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Halsey and many others.

During the pandemic, Gardner continued songwriting. He collaborated with Venezuelan producer and three-time Latin Grammy Nominee Arturo Cabrera Brambilla to co-produce his two new singles.

Gardner has also teamed up with Billboard Dance charting DJ/Producer Hector Fonseca to produce a new remix version of his new “Daydreaming” single, which he plans to release later this month.

Check out the new singles by the rising artist Scott Gardner, “Daydreaming” and “What You Do To Me,” out now. Look out for his new Hector Fonseca remix, more new releases and videos – all coming soon!

More about Scott Gardner

Born and raised in Stockton, CA, Scott Gardner displayed a passion for both music and modeling early on. He started singing at age 8 in his school choir. He later signed with Wilhelmina Modeling Agency, which launched his professional modeling career. He appeared in several well-known publications, including Vogue Italia, VMan, Coitus Magazine and Vanity Teen, as well as in national print ads for Adidas, Moschino and Ralph Lauren. He was a featured extra in the national TV series Shake It Up (Disney Channel), Glee (Fox) and Community (NBC). He also appeared in a national TV commercial with Lady Gaga.

In 2015, Gardner started songwriting and recorded his first single, “California Dreamer,” the next year. He continued writing, recording and releasing songs independently, releasing three singles in 2019 and three singles in 2020. He was selected to perform at the 2019 Live.Life.Love Concert in Nashville as well as at the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Miami and Washington DC. After the world went into lockdown during the pandemic, Gardner continued writing and recording new songs. Today, he is ready to get back out on live stages and share his music with the world.

For more information: ScottGardnerMusic.com