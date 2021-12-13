Pop-Country Duo Render Sisters Emanates Their Natural Sisterly Kinship On New Single “I Don’t Wanna Know”

Pop-country duo Render Sisters, composed of best friends and sisters Mary-Keaton and Stella Render, continues their blossoming maturation and obvious sisterly kinship on their new single, “I Don’t Wanna Know.” The new tune finds the sisters singing about the unpredictable nature of relationships in the modern world. Releasing everywhere digital music is available now (or linktr.ee/rendersisters), “I Don’t Wanna Know” is the sixth single the teen duo has released since their emergence in 2020.

Mary-Keaton and Stella wrote the song with Nashville-based songwriter Doug Kahan (Trick Pony, Clay Walker, Jon Pardi) on a recent trip to Nashville, but the idea behind the song came from an actual relationship which Mary-Keaton had recently been involved in back in their hometown of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.



“I knew that I really liked this guy at the time, but I was scared that if I knew his past that I may not like him anymore,” Mary-Keaton admitted. “I wanted to get to know him for who he was, and give him a chance, but I have always been the type of person that gives someone the benefit of the doubt, too. Until they betray me, or prove me wrong in some way.”

Stella was also cautious about the guy’s past, and encouraged her sister to remain the same way. However, the younger of the two was the primary instigator for turning her older sister’s relationship scenario into a song.



“Every single time I tried to talk to her about it, Mary-Keaton would always reply, ‘I don’t wanna know,’” Stella recalled. “So one day while songwriting, and talking about this guy again, Mary-Keaton again repeated ‘I don’t wanna know,’ and then I knew we had to find a way to spin this into a song about her situation.”

Single Name: “I Don’t Wanna Know”

Release date: November 29, 2021

Label / Distribution: PCG Artist Development / Distro Kid

Written by: Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Doug Kahan

ISRC: QZPLS2106309

Audio Produced by: Britton Cameron

Buy/Stream/Listen at linktr.ee/rendersisters

Official Lyric Video: Coming Dec. 6 on YouTube

Render Sisters music featured on special RFD-TV Market Day Report segment

Mary-Keaton and Stella Render are the singing daughters of Chad & Dawn Render, who operate a 6,500+ acre corn, rice and soybean farm just outside of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. The Render family was recently featured by Tammi Arender in a special Market Day Report segment on RFD-TV about how their farm life and music life intersect. Click here, to watch.

About Render Sisters:

The Render Sisters are a young pop country duo from Pine Bluff, Arkansas who were influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced many small town stages since elementary school, throughout their home state of Arkansas, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses are now ready for bigger stages. Their debut songs “Lost Boy,” & “Count On Me Count On You” premiered in 2020, with the song’s videos being featured on The Heartland Network, The Country Network, and WGN-TV. In 2021, Mary-Keaton and Stella Render were honored with their first set of major awards nominations as recording artists, earning a pair of Arkansas Country Music Awards nods in two separate categories; Young Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year for their debut music video “Lost Boy,” and also becoming the first Young Artist Of The Year nominee to be nominated in a second award category. They also released several new songs, including the fun and upbeat country bop “Black Roses,” which was accompanied by another lively and colorful video directed by country music icon Pam Tillis. They’ve also made national TV appearances on RFD-TV’s Market Day Report and the Emmy award winning TV show, Teen Kid News. Prominent Music Row Magazine journalist and country music historian Robert K. Oermann concluded in his weekly column, “Their talent is way beyond their years.