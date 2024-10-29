Pop, Country, and Latin Flavor: The Bold Blend in Aria Fenix’s Latest Single ‘Tornado’

Not all chaos means destruction. Aria Fenix beautifully channels the feeling of unexpected love— the kind that shakes our ground when we least expect it—in her new single, “tornado.”

Aria Fenix delivers a refreshing, catchy Pop Country spanglish track featuring all her signature elements: a blend of acoustic and pedal steel guitars, fun and fresh beats reflecting her vibrant latin roots, playful vocal effects, choral-like background vocals, and piano—honoring the instrument on which the song was originally written during a rainy lockdown night back in 2020.

Inspired by the sound of the pouring storm, the artist felt a connection between the raging power of nature and being swept off your feet by unexpected love. “tornado” was later completed in a co-writing session with Billboard Top-10 charting artist/songwriter Rachel Siegel and produced by multi-nominated country-pop Latino producer Stefano Manrique.

The artist—who has been featured on Spotify’s “New Music Friday Country,” “Country Latino,” Apple Music’s “New in Country,” Hot Tracks US, and more—reflects on the lyrics: “Sometimes we are reluctant to a situation because it’s unfolding in a different way for us. And sometimes love strikes you right after you said ‘I’m done with dating’… It often happens that when we are least looking for something, it finds us. That’s the beautiful way of life.”

– Aria on the inspiration for “tornado. Available worldwide this October 11th.

Artist bio:

A Latin soul in love with pop and country, breaking barriers one song at a time: that’s Aria Fenix. Her eclectic sound, infused with a bright personality and vibrant Colombian roots, turns every song into a unique ride full of surprises.

Named one of Symphonic US’s Top 10 Artists to Watch in 2024, Aria has carved out a special place in the country scene. Her Spanglish debut single, “Someone Just Like You,” was featured on major editorial playlists like New Music Friday Country, Country Latino, and the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Fresh From Nashville. Aria’s musical influences trace back to her childhood, where her mother’s favorite tunes like “You’re Still The One” and “Eternal Flame” filled the home.

Today, her mission is clear: break musical boundaries, tell honest stories about relationships and growth, and blend country—a genre she fell in love with—to introduce it to new audiences around the world. And it’s happening. Her single “IRONMAN,” a collaboration with artist and husband Stefano Manrique, charted on Apple Music US’s Hot Tracks Country while ranking #8 on iTunes Colombia’s Country Top Chart in December 2023–January 2024.

More than an artist, Aria Fenix is an empowering inspiration with her compelling lyrics and backstory. Despite always knowing music was her purpose, her family encouraged her to pursue medicine. After earning her degree, she brought the experiences and values from that journey back to her true calling: music.