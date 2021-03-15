Pop Artists Real In 2021 NMA Nominations

Ava Max has made quite the name for herself over the past year. She seems to have found her groove and shows it very well indeed with a song called “My Head & My Heart” (Atlantic). Big numbers for this one out of the box which tells us that a hit is in the making. The Kid Laroi has come on the scene and is making the most out of a good situation. The new hit called “Without You” (Columbia) tells us all we need to know that this artist is here to stay. Travis Scott has teamed up with HVME for a super monster hit single. “Goosebumps (Cactus Jack/Epic) is the jam that everyone is raving about and for a very good reason. It’s truly what Top40 is all about and even more so get this into heavy now.

The pairing of Jason Derulo & Adam Levine is bringing additional fortunes to the both of them (as if they really need it right). “Lifestyle” (Atlantic) is the jam that is already in power mode on KIIS Los Angeles & so many more it’s hard to even keep count. A great song at that. Daya is back at radio and that’s always a good thing indeed. Her new “Bad Girl” (AWAL) is as good as they come and just at the right time for radio to be sure. Also getting some spins up and around the USA is Nelly who has joined forces with Florida Georgia Line. Together they are taking the single “Lil Bit” (RECORDS/Columbia) out for a spins and the results are pretty amazing. Make sure this gets on your radio list soon.

Cardi B is back at Top40 with another gem for the ages. Her new single entitled “Up” (Atlantic) is receiving raves from many of our music and program directors. This is always a good sign that tells us a lot about just how strong a track is for radio. SZA is also back with a music masterpiece. “Good Days” (Top Dawg/RCA) is the track that I’m talking about and it’s actually one of her best to date. Are you up on Glass Animals? If not then what are you waiting for? “Heat Waves” (Republic) is the track that is setting the radio world on fire. I would get to this sooner than later if you know what I mean. Team work is a dream work so says Sigala & James Arthur. Together they are making waves across the USA with the single called “Lasting Lover” (Last Nite/Arista). A real treat for the entire family here.

I asked the question last time out about what is better than one hit single? How about two. That’s what Ariana Grande continues to work on has both her “34+35” & “Positions” (Republic) take flight to top of the chart status. She always seems to keep doing this double release thang and it just keeps working out every time. So keep it up Ariana. If it keeps working then don’t change a thing. The latest pairing of Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa continues strong again from coast to coast. “Prisoner” (Warner/RCA) is the track that has put them together and on the right path to top of the chart status.

Justin Bieber has a monster single on his hands and make no mistake about that. The new “Anyone” (Def Jam) from the Bieb is about as radio friendly as they come. It’s being powered to heavy on many Top40 outlets who just can’t seem to get enough. Billie Eilish continues to be build more fans and friends at radio. Her latest in “Therefore I Am” (Darkroom/Interscope) is keeping her above the pack in so many ways it’s hard to keep track. Ritt Momney is continues to take the radio world by storm. The magic in the well-crafted rendition of “Put Your Records On” (Columbia) is nothing short of brilliant. Just wish I would have come up with that idea.

The Weeknd is enjoying huge surge in popularity from his recent Super Bowl outing. Even though he put his own money up for the performance it’s already paying off as he announces his new world tour dates. It also put some additional spin action towards his current charted hit “Save Your Tears” (Republic) so it’s a win-win. Black Pontiac has another Top40 gem to brag about. Recent NMA nominees have been getting raves for their latest in “School Girls” (Appreciated Music). While we’re on the subject of awards, check out many of our nominated acts that are killing it on the charts from this format and beyond. Make sure to hit the New Music Weekly website up and get your votes in while our open ballot still exists. A big congrats to all of our New Music Award nominees.