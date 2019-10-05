Pop Artist Renay Drops Empowering Single “Wanna Share”

“Wanna Share” describes the feelings that come along with being able to share things with someone that you love after realizing the importance of putting yourself first. “‘Wanna Share’ is a non-traditional love song,” explains Renay. “It’s about being at peace with yourself, focusing on becoming your best, not compromising, and at the same time, being ready to share your love and your life.” Renay’s music presents a unique sound that highlights her Bolivian and Dutch roots and showcases her talent for engineering and producing. “The song’s inception was based on the tempo. I was in production mode and asked a friend for inspiration. He gave me the tempo- 111, his birthday.” Co-produced by BTWN Productions, “Wanna Share” teaches listeners to fully embrace themselves as they are, unapologetically.

Renay (nee Renee) means to be reborn in French, a named that accurately describes an artist defined by a perpetual renaissance of sound, creating multi-genre music. Penning her first song at just twelve years old, Renay was born to sing and write. Learning guitar to express her musical thoughts and her inner adolescent workings, Renay was very sensitive to stark social inequalities that she was exposed to at an early age. She first dove deep into her studies, graduating with a Master’s degree in Public Health, with the sense that she had to do something more in the world with her privileged perspective. While pursuing a career in research and international fieldwork, Renay continued to write, produce, and record her own music. She has since transitioned to dedicating her life to music production and songwriting. “Writing is my form of self-expression, it helps me to learn life lessons and evolve.”

Having developed a bilingual repertoire, crossing Latin, reggae and alternative rock rhythms, “Wanna Share” is Renay’s third single under this pseudonym, marking only the beginning of her career as a pop-electronic artist. Download and stream the track across all digital media platforms worldwide, now. Keep up with her journey at RenayMusic.com.