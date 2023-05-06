Pop Artist Cassandra Releases Inspirational New Single “Love You Back”

Pop singer/songwriter and current Miss Music City, Cassandra (Pinataro), recently released her newest single called “Love You Back.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With inspirational lyrics like you’re more than voices in your head, words that someone else has said, Cassandra’s positivity is shining a bright light on a dark subject that our country is currently experiencing.

“Love You Back captures three main ideas – love yourself, you matter and be your own best friend,” Cassandra explains. “Kids need to hear this. After the recent shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, our people are terrified – terrified of another shooting, terrified of sending their children to school, terrified of the gun laws in our state and country. I think now, more than ever, we need to focus on mental health for children. School shootings are happening everywhere and students need to know that their voices can be heard and that their mental health matters. I’m on a mission to make sure each and every student I reach realizes that.”

Cassandra (Pinataro) was crowned Miss Boston in 2022 and was first runner-up to Miss Massachusetts that same year. While still reigning her title, Cassandra decided to chase her dream and move to Nashville, TN, where she was crowned Miss Music City in 2023. She is currently competing for the title of Miss Tennessee and hopes to continue on to the Miss America competition later this year.

As a Miss America local titleholder, Cassandra has provided meals for over 250,000 homes in the past year. She plans to release a cookbook this year, with 50% of those proceeds going back to the Middle Tennessee Food Bank.

Cassandra is currently visiting schools across Tennessee, building bonds through music and speaking with students about the importance of mental health.

About Cassandra:

Born in Rockville, MD, Cassandra began singing as soon as she could speak. She grew up in Duluth, GA before moving to Binghamton, NY for middle school and high school. Her family resides in Jacksonville, FL. “Every city I’ve lived in has taught me something about myself and the world around me,” she explains. “Although it was difficult to move often, I’m grateful for the memories I have made and the lessons I have learned in each place.”

In high school, Cassandra began to dabble with her songwriting skills, composing several pop songs but never releasing them. It wasn’t until the Coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020 that she found what she loved most about the creative process of music. She started writing and co-writing pop music and began recording soon after.

As a trained opera singer, Cassandra has a vast vocal range that spans over four octaves. She has a fierce sound, with the ability to seamlessly weave in and out of tricky vocal runs that would trip up most singers. As an artist, her goal is to never treat two songs the same, thus developing a new sound for each one.

Cassandra graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music with a Bachelor’s degree in Classical Voice Performance and is currently studying for her Master’s degree in Music Business through Berklee College of Music‘s online program.

With a combined total of over 420K streams on Spotify, Cassandra uses her talent to spread encouraging messages through her music. She released her latest single “Love You Back” on March 31, 2023.

For more information, visit www.cassandraofficialmusic.com and follow Cassandra on Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.