Pop Artist Becky Crosby Releases New Single “Love Like Medicine”

Pop/Funk singer, songwriter and recording artist Becky Crosby recently released her new single “Love Like Medicine.”

You can listen to the song HERE!

With angsty lyrics like and I know better than to believe what I see on TV, ‘cause ghosts aren’t real, they’re not here to haunt me, “Love Like Medicine” describes a somber, yet relatable love story that many listeners will empathize with. You can watch the official music video HERE!

“Love Like Medicine is my favorite song that I have written so far,” Becky explains. “Lyrically, it’s a slightly darker take on a love song, but musically it keeps up a funky upbeat feel. I am so happy with how this song came out and am so excited to share it with everyone!”

About Becky Crosby:

Becky Crosby, is a 23 year old pop/funk artist hailing from Montclair, New Jersey. Backed by a band of exceptionally talented musicians, she captivates audiences throughout the Tri-State area with her fun and energetic performances. Drawing inspiration from her extensive background in jazz, classical, and contemporary music, Crosby’s compositions possess a distinct and eclectic blend of genres.

Having recently completed her studies in Jazz at Purchase College, Becky Crosby now wholeheartedly dedicates herself to her music career. Her musical influences encompass a range of renowned artists, such as Paramore, P!nk, The 1975, Miley Cyrus, and Silk Sonic. Skillfully incorporating elements from various genres, including rock, pop, jazz, funk, and R&B, she crafts a sound that is uniquely her own.

For more information, visit www.beckycrosby.com and follow Becky on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify.