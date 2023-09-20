Poolside Announces New Single With Cut Copy’s Ben Browning — “Ride With You” Out Today

A seductive swing plus all the sweet things that make a straight-up, easy-to-love song sums up the vibe of Poolside’s newest single “Ride With You,” out today, August 29 (Ninja Tune/Counter Records). Here Poolside, which is the recording project of producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise teams with Cut Copy bassist Ben Browning and turns “Ride With You” into a co-write of new and nostalgia as island rhythms and steel drums ripple beneath Browning’s echoing vocals. Look for the song to appear on Poolside’s upcoming studio album Blame It All On Love.

Listen to “Ride With You” here

Perfectly translating the song into visuals, the accompanying music video to “Ride With You” features Paradise, Browning and members of the Poolside live band. Colorful retro scenes of couples riding motorcycles through town match the synesthesia of the song itself. Full of vibrant colors, trippy transitions and romantic imagery, the “Ride With You” music video transports viewers to sensory oasis.

“’Ride With You’ started with a hypnotic two-chord progression that allowed space for big group vocals and lots of cool little melodic synth lines and guitar bits,” says Ben Browning. “It was one of those songs that came really quickly and easily, which inspired the lyric ‘love is an easy road.’ When Jeff and the Poolside band worked on the song it seriously came to life.” “‘Ride With You’ has everything you’re looking for in a quintessential late summer nostalgia jam,” adds Poolside.

Meanwhile, Poolside–hot off major festival plays at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, and DJ sets supporting Carly Rae Jepsen in NYC–has announced additional tour dates for New Orleans, San Antonio and Dallas building upon an already hefty tour schedule. These bolster stops Tulsa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Wilmington, NC, Charleston and Houston alongside more festival appearances at FORMAT Festival and Austin City Limits. Joining Poolside’s Jeffrey Paradise– who can be found on guitar / vocals / synths in the live sets–is Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture / Body Music) on drums, Brijean Murphy (Brijean / Toro Y Moi / U.S. Girls) on percussion / vocals, Mattie Safer (The Rapture / Lovetempo) on bass / vocals, Grant Zubritsky (Mitski / Chet Faker) on keys / vocals, Casey Butler (Pharaohs) on saxophone / lap steel / percussion / vocals and Alton San Giovanni (Alton Allen) – guitar / vocals. Collectively these shows build towards Poolside’s largest career tour to date.

Look for Poolside’s Blame It All On Love which also features previous singles “Each Night” ft Mazy, “Float Away” ft Vansire and “Back To Life” with Panama to be released October 20, 2023.

All Poolside dates are:

Date – City – Venue/Event

SEP 22 – Bentonville, AR – FORMAT Festival *

SEP 23 – Bentonville, AR – FORMAT Festival

SEP 24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

SEP 26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

SEP 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

SEP 28 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

SEP 30 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

OCT 01 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

OCT 03 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

OCT 05 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

OCT 07 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

OCT 07 – Austin, TX – Superstition (ACL After Show) *

OCT 10 – Dallas, TX – The Echo

OCT 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall !

OCT 13 – Austin, TX – Emo’s (ACL After Show)

OCT 14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

* DJ Set

! with NEIL FRANCES

About Poolside:

Poolside is the recording project of producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise. In 2011 Poolside set out to produce appropriately chill music for summer soirees, a light but danceable kind of music with sunny vibes and liquid rhythm that he dubbed “Daytime Disco.” Since then, Poolside has released three acclaimed albums – Pacific Standard Time (2012), Heat (2017) and Low Season (2020) – remixed countless high-profile acts such as Billy Idol, Jack Johnson & Milky Chance, DRAMA, Miami Horror, L’impératrice, Purple Disco Machine, Big Wild and more. Poolside has also recently collaborated with Todd Edwards, Neil Frances, Brijean and Buscabulla. Poolside’s seven-piece live band has supported Kacey Musgraves, Earth, Wind & Fire and Tycho along with performing at major music festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Outside Lands and Corona Capital. Poolside’s cover of Neil Young’s classic “Harvest Moon” – which they made a one-of-a-kind 12-inch just for James Murphy (LCD Soundsystem) and halted the pressing of the album to include in on their debut album Pacific Standard Time – has been streamed over 100M times.

Follow Poolside

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok

About Ben Browning:

A longtime member of the Grammy-nominated, ARIA winning, beloved indie band Cut Copy, Ben Browning is a producer and multi-instrumentalist originally hailing from Melbourne, Australia who now resides in San Francisco. In 2012 he released his first solo EP Lover Motion on Cutters Records. He followed up in 2015 with his debut album Turns and toured the USA on the back of that album. His 2018 album Even Though was his second release on Yellow Year Records and contained the noteworthy single “Sunshine Baby.” He recently wrote and performed on California-band, Poolside’s, latest album Low Tide and also created the stage visuals for Cut Copy’s Haiku from Zero’s extensive international tour in 2017-18. His third solo album Until We Win was released on Browning’s own imprint, Kardinian Records in April 2021.

Follow Ben Browning

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter