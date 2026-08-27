Ponder the Albatross Announces New Album Over Hill & Hollow and Shares the Story Behind Defining Track “1879”

As Ponder the Albatross prepares to release Over Hill & Hollow, the band shares the remarkable true story behind “1879,” one of the album’s most personal and defining songs.

Folk-Americana band Ponder the Albatross is preparing to release its highly anticipated new album, Over Hill & Hollow, arriving Friday, October 2, 2026. Among the album’s most personal songs is “1879,” a track frontman and songwriter Josh Bower describes as the moment everything changed- both as a songwriter and as an artist.

The origins of “1879” date back to a quiet evening on the front porch of a home in Carbondale, Colorado, where Bower spent countless nights playing an old nylon-string guitar beneath the stars. One evening, a friend introduced him to the sound of a mandolin, an instrument that immediately captivated him and would soon alter the course of his musical journey.

Months later, after relocating to Austin, Texas to pursue music, Bower purchased his first mandolin and began teaching himself to play. Despite the instrument’s steep learning curve, a melody quickly emerged.

“It sounded ancient,” recalls Bower. “Like it had existed long before I found it.”

That feeling inspired two simple words—“In 1879.”

Those words became the foundation of what would evolve into one of the most meaningful songs of Bower’s career.

Choosing to follow inspiration rather than the distractions of everyday life, Bower completed the song in a single writing session. The result was a timeless composition built on heartfelt storytelling, vivid imagery, and a sound rooted in Americana tradition. More importantly, it became the first song that consistently resonated with audiences whenever he performed it live.

The discovery of the mandolin transformed Bower’s songwriting and ultimately led to the formation of Ponder the Albatross, setting the band on a creative path that continues with the release of Over Hill & Hollow.

“For this song to finally be released into the world feels like everything has come full circle,” says Josh Bower. “It’s a reminder of every step along the way, every person who believed in me, and every moment that made this record possible.”

Bower also expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout the journey, including Jordan Lauer, whom he calls his “lighthouse” for years of unwavering encouragement, and River Bower, whose love and support helped bring the story full circle.

With Over Hill & Hollow arriving on October 2, “1879” stands as one of the album’s emotional centerpieces, reflecting the experiences, inspiration, and artistic growth that helped shape the entire record.

Ponder the Albatross Announces Over Hill & Hollow Tour

In support of the album, Ponder the Albatross will embark on a multi-state tour, bringing songs from Over Hill & Hollow to audiences throughout the country.

Upcoming Tour Dates

August 28, 2026 – Motel SOCO – Pagosa Springs, CO

– Motel SOCO – Pagosa Springs, CO August 29, 2026 – Gore Fest – Kremmling, CO

– Gore Fest – Kremmling, CO September 1, 2026 – The Bear’s Den – Conway, AR

– The Bear’s Den – Conway, AR September 2, 2026 – Ned’s – Tahlequah, OK

– Ned’s – Tahlequah, OK September 3, 2026 – The Barefoot Ball at Ozark Folk Festival – Eureka Springs, AR

– The Barefoot Ball at Ozark Folk Festival – Eureka Springs, AR September 4, 2026 – Downtown Tavern – Jackson, TN

– Downtown Tavern – Jackson, TN September 5, 2026 – Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge – Madison, TN

Fans can experience “1879” and the rest of Over Hill & Hollow live as the band continues the journey that began years ago on a front porch in the Colorado mountains.

About Ponder the Albatross

Ponder the Albatross is an Americana and folk-inspired band blending rich storytelling with heartfelt songwriting and acoustic-driven arrangements. Led by songwriter Josh Bower, the band’s music reflects themes of perseverance, human connection, and life’s winding journey. Their forthcoming album, Over Hill & Hollow, arrives October 2, 2026, showcasing a collection of songs rooted in authenticity, timeless melodies, and lived experience.

For tour dates, new music, and the latest updates, visit www.ponderthealbatross.com and follow Ponder the Albatross on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify.