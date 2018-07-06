Police Investigating Shooting After Business Hours At iHeartMedia/Mobile, AL Building

MOBILE, AL police are currently investigating gunfire that occurred at the iHEARTMEDIA/MOBILE, AL building, which is shared by NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP owned CBS-TV affiliate WKRG-TV/MOBILE, AL. The iHEART/MOBILE cluster includes Country WKSJ, Classic Rock WRKH, Rock WTKX, AC WMXC, Top 40 WRGV, News-Talk WNTM-A, Sports-Talk WRKH-HD2, and Gospel W262BL.

According to WKRG-TV, shots were fired at the building sometime after business hours on TUESDAY, JULY 3rd or in the early hours of WEDNESDAY, JULY 4th. The building experienced some damage, but no injuries were reported.