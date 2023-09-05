PodcastOne Adds ”Salty with Captain Lee” Podcast

PodcastOne has announced the premiere of its latest podcast, “Salty with Captain Lee.” Hosted by Captain Lee Rosbach, the program is set to launch September 6. Lee, who starred in the long-running hit Bravo series “Below Deck,” is known for running his ship with a no-nonsense attitude, and for his salty one-liners that make audiences gasp with delight as he brings that irascible sense to his weekly show.

In each episode he sets sail on a voyage through the vast ocean of pop culture and reality TV gossip. The notoriously cranky Captain and his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti, along with a wide variety of guests, will help listeners navigate the latest headlines, the hottest tea and behind-the-scenes scoop from Below Deck and the entertainment world.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Lee on what promises to be one of the most authentic, opinionated and headline grabbing podcasts available. Lee’s no-holds- barred commentary on some of the buzziest entertainment and pop culture stories and watercooler talk is something audiences have never heard before and we’re excited to introduce Salty with Captain Lee,” said PodcastOne President Kit Gray.