P!NK Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The red carpet was rolled out (literally) for RCA RECORDS’ P!NK this past week, as the superstar recording artist received her very own star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME.

P!NK’s two children and husband CAREY HART joined for the big reveal which also featured speakers ELLEN DEGENERES and comedian KERRI KENNEY-SILVER.

RCA SVP/Promotion WENDY GOODMAN told ALL ACCESS, “Witnessing P!NK receive her well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame was incredibly special. She is the ultimate artist in every sense of the word. Her talent, artistry, creative prowess, honesty & drive are unparalleled in our business. It’s an absolute honor and privilege to work with such a magnificent artist and person.”

RCA VP/Promotion DANNY COOPER added, “It was pretty incredible to watch ALECIA receive this well-deserved honor, with her husband CAREY and beautiful children WILLOW and JAMESON looking on. She is not only an amazingly talented artist and performer, but a pretty powerful and spectacular person as well. And a total badass, I mean, I don’t think the placement of her star next to those of THE ROCK and JACKIE CHAN was a coincidence!

On WEDNESDAY (2/6) the singer guested on ELLEN, where she revealed she has a new single and album on the way. P!NK said the song, “Walk Me Home,” will be featured on her upcoming eighth studio album, Hurts To Be Human, which will arrive in April.

Pictured (back row l-r): Manager ROGER DAVIES, RCA President of Urban Music/ByStorm Entertainment CEO MARK PITTS, RCA co-President JOHN FLECKENSTEIN, RCA Chairman/CEO PETER EDGE, RCA President, A&R KEITH NAFTALY, RCA EVP West Coast/EVP Publicity MIKA EL-BAZ, RCA SVP Promotion WENDY GOODMAN, RCA VP Promotion DANNY COOPER and RCA VP Licensing & Soundtracks JULIA BETLEY.

In front (l-r): RCA Director Publicity MEGHAN KEHOE, RCA SVP Pop/Rock Marketing VALERIE PENSA, P!NK, RCA SVP Global Brand Partnership CLAUDIA BUTZKY and RCA VP Rhythm Promotion LORI GIAMELA. Photo credit: Andrew MacPherson