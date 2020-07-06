PM “Faded In July” now available to Top40/CHR radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Individually they are Phi and Meisha, Columbus Ohio natives and best friends. But together they are known as PM, the first letter of their names combined together; an inseparable force not to be reckoned with. Music has always been an interest for PM but with Phi residing in Los Angeles and Meisha in Jersey it was hard for them to produce their music together efficiently at times. Theyve faced many challenges through this journey but they never gave up. The friendship, love and drive that they have kept each other going, finding any way possible to make music and flourish in the industry. Youve probably first heard of them with their debut single Get It, a summer anthem and club banger. Soon after they continued with their bossy delivery and clever bars; dropping their next single Touch It along with a bad ass video shot in their hometown Columbus. PM has been working hard and dropping music non stop including their latest single Faded In July. Expanding their sound, they went from dropping bars to hitting the summer with a melodic sound creating a different tempo for everyone to vibe to. PMs goal is to provide a sound that will curate a language that will radiate universally and to put more boss women on the map in the industry. Keep an eye out for them, theyre not just rising artists; they are THRIVING female artists.