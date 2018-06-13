PLAYBOY JAZZ FESTIVAL – IT’S A WRAP!

Miles Electric Band just wrapped their debut performance at Playboy Jazz Festival’s 40th Anniversary event. The progressive All-Star ensemble, featuring Miles Davis alumni, revises the framework for modern jazz improvisation. The collective revisits repertoire from Davis’ electric period and represents two generations of master musicians with a rotating line-up. All in paying homage to The Chief. The LA Times included the band in its Playboy Jazz Fest advance “5 Acts Not To Miss.”

A special tribute to festival founder/jazz music supporter Hugh Hefner took place immediately following Miles Electric Band, led by Cooper Hefner.

Comments Wilburn, Jr.: “What a beautiful day and honor to play the Playboy Jazz Fest and to have my hero, Herbie Hancock, give me hug before the stage rotated. Also, what a great honor to be chosen by the Hefner family to play underneath the montage paying tribute to Hugh on the 40th Anniversary.”

Photo (left to right) – Backstage at the Hollywood Bowl during Playboy Jazz Festival with Vince Wilburn, Jr. (bandleader/drummer Miles Electric Band); Herbie Hancock and Greg Spero (keys, Miles Electric Band)