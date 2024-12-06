Platinum Producer Kina Collaborates with Trevor Daniel On Intimate New Single “I Just Want You”

Lo-fi pop pioneer Kina and global sensation Trevor Daniel join forces on their new heartfelt single, “I Just Want You,” delivering a raw and intimate anthem of longing. The track, a seamless blend of Kina’s signature melancholic production and Trevor Daniel’s soulful vocals captures the deep emotions of yearning for a loved one, transporting listeners into a moment of vulnerability and desire. “I Just Want You” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

“I Just Want You” immerses the audience in an intimate sonic atmosphere. Kina’s minimalistic yet emotionally charged production makes you feel as though you’re sitting beside the person you miss most. Trevor Daniel’s haunting vocal delivery brings an undeniable warmth and depth to the track, reinforcing its emotional weight. “I had such a good time working on ‘I Just Want You’ with Trevor. The process felt really natural—like we were just letting the emotions flow and building the track around that raw feeling of longing,” Kina explains. The production of “I Just Want You” is designed to create an intimate, atmospheric feeling, making listeners feel as if they are right beside the person they care about most. Trevor Daniel’s vocals add a layer of vulnerability, intensifying the sentimental weight of the track. The song aims to connect deeply with the audience, capturing the universal desire to be with someone special.

At just 24 years old, Kina has achieved platinum certifications with his lo-fi pop hit “Get You The Moon,” featuring Snøw, which went viral on TikTok and SoundCloud, becoming the first original track by an Italian artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. Re-released by Columbia Records, the song spent 450 days on Spotify’s Global Daily Charts and is now certified platinum in eight countries and gold in five more. Born in Naples, Italy, Kina began making music at a young age and shifted to lo-fi pop in high school. His melancholic sound, showcased in his 2020 YouTube documentary, Asleep In A Dream, pioneered the “bedroom lo-fi pop” movement and continues to resonate globally, securing him a place in Spotify’s BILLIONS Club playlist. With over 20 platinum discs, 15 billion YouTube streams, and a #2 spot on Billboard’s Top TV Songs Chart, Kina has garnered praise from outlets like Complex UK, PAPER, and EARMILK, further cementing his influence in the music industry. Trevor Daniel, equally renowned, gained international acclaim with his hit single “Falling,” which amassed over 1.5 billion streams and became a multi-platinum success. His raw, heartfelt music has landed him on Billboard’s Hot 100 and earned him a dedicated global fanbase, making this collaboration a powerful union of two pop forces.

Follow Kina on Instagram @kinabeats and TikTok @kinabeats for the latest news on his musical projects.