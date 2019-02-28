Pittsburgh Indie Rockers The Vics Release First New Singles In Two Years

The Vics drop their first new material in two years on March 8th

The indie rock quartet are releasing their first new material since their 2017 self-titled debut album. They are on the national Airplay Today rock charts.

This project is one that has challenged us and pushed us in new directions. It displays a pivotal turning point in songwriting and production that we believe takes our music to the next level.”— The Vics

Pittsburgh-area indie rock band, The Vics soared onto the music scene with their 2016 four-track EP, “Sparrow.” They followed that release with their 2017 self-titled debut full-length. That release featured the nationally-charting single, “Green Tea Letters.” Now, the quartet returns with their first new tracks in two years.

Produced by industry veteran, Bryan Cole (Matt Westin, Viana) The Vics will release two new tracks on March 8, 2019, “Fourth And Clay” and “Proud.” Award-winning publicity and promotions firm, MTS Management Group have been brought in to handle PR for the band.

“This project is one that has challenged us and pushed us in new directions. It displays a pivotal turning point in songwriting and production that we believe takes our music to the next level.” – The Vics

Watch the official lyric video for “Proud” at https://youtu.be/1-rsLQi6P78.

The Vics are: Bobby Dugan, Guitar/Vocals; Ben Auer, Guitar; Dominic Bell, Bass; and Henri Seabright, Drums.

ABOUT THE VICS: Dancing on the line between old and new, with originality in hand, lies Pittsburgh-based quartet, The Vics. The Vics are a contagiously energetic avenue of nouveau indie rock, littered with classic blues overtones. The group met in late 2015, while attending California University of Pennsylvania. Shortly after, they merged into the Pittsburgh music scene through their self-released EP, “Sparrow” and self-titled album in 2017. Festival Performances have included the Millvale Music Festival, Deutschtown Music Festival, Millenium Music Conference & Festival, Launch Music Conference & Festival, Canadian Music Week, and Gilson Summer Snow Day.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0vWtNM9b15fQ6ryqGw7z5S?si=-5TlNUISVyBPVGMxW4E2w

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-vics/id1238538003

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/thevicsofficial

Bandcamp: https://thevicsofficial.bandcamp.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLjV-DTJmQPIprSI8QLGdLQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thevicsofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheVics/

The Vics – Official Lyric Video for “Proud”