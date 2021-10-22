Pitbull’s Pop Breakout Single “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” Remixed by Helion Out Today, October 22

In honor of Ultra Records 25th anniversary, Mr. 305 himself is checking in for the remix. Today, October 22, Ultra Records continues their celebrations with the release of Pitbull’s international smash “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” as remixed by Sweden’s Helion.

Listen to Pitbull “I Know You Want Me (Helion Remix)” here

“‘I Know You Want Me’ is the combination of an instrumental from Italy with a rapper from Miami and a cool sample from the band Chicago. It was a truly huge hit when it came out in 2009 – radio stations were adding it faster than we could send them the record,” shares Patrick Moxey, Ultra Records Founder & President. “Pitbull is always seeking out the hottest new dance music rhythms, so it made perfect sense to have Sweden’s Helion do a slap house remix and bring this one back.”

The Helion remix is one of several commemorative remixes commissioned uniquely for the ULTRA25-The Remixes package which will be released next Friday, October 29. Other offerings in the package include SOLARDO’s remix of Roger Sanchez’ “Release Yo’Self,” the John Summit & Vintage Trouble remix of SOFI TUKKER’s “Drinkee” and Kastra’s remix of Kim Sozzi’s “Feel Your Love” among others. Pre-save is available now here: https://ffm.to/ultra25-rmxs

