Pistol Pearl Releases Bold New Single “Knock ‘Em Dead”

Rising star Pistol Pearl is back with her latest single, “Knock ‘Em Dead,” a fierce anthem that blends her unique mix of Pop with Country and Western influences. Building on the success of her debut track “Boot Down,” which garnered 500,000 views for one of its TikTok videos, “Knock ‘Em Dead” is the second release from her highly anticipated EP, promising to take listeners on a journey through the American West.

With empowering lyrics like, “If I’m too strong, then shoot, pick up them boots and walk away, there’s dangerous curves ahead, Momma said knock ‘em out, I knock ‘em dead,” Pistol Pearl is encouraging her audience to be strong against critics and haters by standing up to their words.

Pistol Pearl’s quickly growing fanbase is showing strong support, with her brand new Spotify already hitting 200,000 streams. Curiosity surrounds the mystery of her choice to cover her face, but Pistol has been clear: she wants her art to speak for itself. In a world that often prioritizes appearance, she asks one simple question: “Does it matter what my face looks like? Do you like my music?”

With “Knock ‘Em Dead,” Pistol Pearl is cementing her place as an artist to watch, inviting fans to hop on for what promises to be a wild ride. Join her on the adventure—grab your cowboy hat and let’s go! Yeehaw!