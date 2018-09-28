Pistol Annies Return With Release of Third Studio Album “Interstate Gospel”

In the last week, the Pistol Annies have revealed the track listing of their third studio album INTERSTATE GOSPEL, out November 2, via an old school postcard campaign mailed directly to their fans. With the word out, they’re ready to release more details.

The upcoming 14-track album showcases the stunning harmonies of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Moving from celebratory anthems, classic country storytelling and vibey swagger, the Grammy-nominated trio are back and sounding Annie-er than ever.

Beginning today, fans who pre-order the album at any digital retailer instantly receive a download of three tracks: “Interstate Gospel,” “Best Years of My Life” and “Got My Name Changed Back.” Simultaneously, all three songs are being delivered to Country Radio for immediate airplay and are available on all streaming services.

To celebrate this new project, the Pistol Annies have planned three intimate concert events. They will play Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on October 25, NYC’s intimate venue The Town Hall on November 2 and LA’s breakout downtown concert hall The Novo on November 7. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 5. These shows are the Annies’ way of inviting their fans into their living room to hang, talk, laugh and commiserate about real life while singing their own kind of country music.

Tracklist: Interstate Gospel

1. Interstate Prelude

2. Stop Drop and Roll One

3. Best Years of My Life

4. 5 Acres of Turnips

5. When I Was His Wife

6. Cheyenne

7. Got My Name Changed Back

8. Sugar Daddy

9. Leavers Lullaby

10. Milkman

11. Commissary

12. Masterpiece

13. Interstate Gospel

14. This Too Shall Pass

All tracks are written by Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, except “This Too Shall Pass,” which is written by Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Concert Events: Onsale – Friday, October 5, 2018

Thursday, October 25

Ryman Auditorium

Nashville, TN

Friday, November 2

The Town Hall

New York City, NY

Wednesday, November 7

The Novo

Los Angeles, CA