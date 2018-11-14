Pistol Annies Make Solid Return With Release of “Interstate Gospel” Album

Country supertrio Pistol Annies’ newly released third album INTERSTATE GOSPEL on RCA Records Nashville debuted this week at #1 on the Country Charts. Listen now on all streaming platforms and purchase the album HERE.

Tune in this Wednesday to watch the Annies perform at the CMA Awards on ABC at 8pm EST/7pm CST.

Watch the trio perform an acoustic version of “Best Years Of My Life” HERE.

Penned by the Pistol Annies, the 14-track album showcases the group’s stunning harmonies, such as the “classic country tearjerker” (Stereogum) “Masterpiece”; “sly take on gender roles” (Variety) “Sugar Daddy”; “saucy, high-spirited” (Rolling Stone) “Stop Drop and Roll One“; “more irreverent than earnest” (NPR) “Interstate Gospel”; and “confession of dead-end desperation” (New York Times) “Best Years of My Life.” Moving from celebratory anthems, classic country storytelling and vibey swagger, the Grammy-nominated trio are back and sounding Annie-er than ever.

The Pistol Annies’ very first single to go to Country Radio is “Got My Name Changed Back.” Fans should listen for it on their local radio stations. The fun-spirited music video for the single is out now. Watch it HERE.

The trio performed three sold-out concert events over the past week at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, NYC’s intimate venue The Town Hall, and LA’s breakout downtown concert hall The Novo. These shows were the Annies’ way of inviting their fans into their living room to hang, talk, laugh and commiserate about real life while singing their own kind of country music.