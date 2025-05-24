Piper Connolly Releases EDM-Laced Pop-Punk Remix EP GLITCHGIRL.EXE

Thirteen-year-old songwriter, Piper Connolly, reimagines four of her electrifying singles in GLITCHGIRL.EXE, a vibrant natural extension of her alt-pop soundscape and multifaceted lyricism, accompanied by an infectiously groovy EDM tone. Connolly introduces listeners to GLITCHGIRL.EXE, her first alter ego, a playfully bold, slightly chaotic personality with a cyber-pop aesthetic. Stream and download GLITCHGIRL.EXE on all worldwide platforms now.

With an uplifting, euphoric sonic landscape, Piper Connolly utilizes GLITCHGIRL.EXE as an opportunity to experiment with her current sound, feeding summer’s seasonal demand for high-energy and dance-inducing tracks. Whether it be through the ‘lost-in-the-moment’ sentiment within “twisted play” or the nostalgic journey-like feel in “chameleon,” Connolly unleashes through her catchy lyrics and well-crafted instrumentation a fresh, hypnotically trancelike tone. Connolly’s empowering vocals are apparent in all songs, especially “welcome back girl,” with its increased feel-good mood, or the uninhibited runway manner of “kiss like me,” showcasing the versatility within her artistry and rebranding with this new ego. “I just felt like it was time to shake things up. GLITCHGIRL.EXE is kind of the chaotic, louder version of me—the part that lives in late-night group chats and glitchy playlists and crazy edits.” Connolly felt that remixing her crowd-favorite tracks to encompass an EDM vibe was the best way to expand her fan base and take them to the summer raves and dancefloors. Connolly emphasizes, “I wanted a space where I could mess with my own songs, make them hit harder, move differently, feel different. Summer felt like the perfect time to drop this, because it’s when everyone’s out living life at 100%.” Connolly gets audiences to let loose and be their authentic selves. “The remixes are meant to feel like that—loud, messy, electric, and a little bit out of control, in the best way. It’s still me. Just… me if I got uploaded into a broken arcade machine. And honestly? 10/10 would spiral again.” GLITCHGIRL.EXE was written by Piper Connolly and Marvin Fockens, who also produced and mastered the EP at Mixcave Mastering.

As an emerging Phoenix-born alternative pop star, Piper Connolly solidifies herself as a bold innovator both through her passionate singing and songwriting, establishing a sonic landscape best described as like eating “caffeine-laced Pop Rocks.” Often compared to having the vocal prowess of Hayley Williams and Avril Lavigne, Connolly takes her listeners on an eccentric musical journey through rock ‘n’ roll, ska, and ‘90s grunge, with hints of R&B, utilizing the rock and pop eras to outline and reflect upon her unique life experiences. Connolly fosters a space for true authenticity by creating an inclusive and supportive community for her teenage audiences, promoting themes of self-expression both through her music and live performances. Being championed by publications such as Girls’ Life, GRRRL Music, EARMILK, and CLOUT, Connolly has proved her place as a rising force in the music industry.

Join Piper Connolly on this new journey within her career, embodying a persona that calls for true authenticity and being confident in doing new things through her remix EP GLITCHGIRL.EXE. All of Connolly’s all-too-relatable themes are embedded in each track, but with a sound that showcases her unforgettable vocal prowess combined with an arena-ready EDM sound. GLITCHGIRL.EXE is now available to download and stream on all platforms. Be sure to check out her Instagram @hernameispiperconnolly, TikTok @piperconnolly, and website HerNameisPiperConnolly.com to stay updated on the latest Piper Connolly news.