PiPEllA Releases Inspirational Track “Ride The Wave”

Rising cinematic rock artist PiPEllA unveils an upbeat influential track, “Ride The Wave.” This single encompasses the impact of the growing representation of communities in the music industry. “Ride The Wave” is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide, marking a significant milestone in PiPEllA’s artistry.

“Ride The Wave” was written for the 2024 WAVY Awards, at which PiPEllA will be performing, and is nominated for “Music Video of the Year” and “Songwriter of the Year,” the latter of which she was awarded in 2023. With its dynamic lyrics and an uplifting melody, the track resonates with listeners from minority backgrounds as she offers her reflection and vision. PiPEllA takes the listener through a constantly building melody, keeping the listener intrigued to stay tuned for what’s to come. As a proud member of the asexual community, her experiences are what truly shape her sound. “‘Ride The Wave’ is all about the impact and force that marginalized communities have had on the music industry. The beauty, color, and sound that have pushed the industry forward have come from queer, BIPOC, and neurodivergent artists and creatives,” PiPEllA explains. Departing from her fantastical style of music tied to her current major project, PiPEllA is empowered to inspire her audience through motivational messaging. She guides listeners through transformative lyrics, “We’re the tides of change, On the brink of creation, Who knows what we can make.” Produced by Issac Middendorf and written by PiPEllA, this song embodies a pivotal moment in her artistic evolution.

Raised in Houston, Texas, PiPEllA embarked on her music career at age nine, initially composing melodies for her brother before exploring her voice and sound. With PiPEllA’s expansive knowledge of fluency in English, Spanish, and Korean and earning a master’s degree in Global Entertainment from Berklee College of Music, PiPEllA draws from a diverse range of cultures. Her advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community and openly sharing her mental health experiences profoundly mold her music. In Nashville, she founded the showcase, “All Kinds of Ace” fostering connections and expansion for Asexual/Aromantic/Agender creators. Her unique blend of fantasy soundtracks, cinematic pop, and arena rock has fused a distinctive sonic world influenced by musically celebrated artists such as Morgan Clae, One OK Rock, and Hans Zimmer. PiPEllA’s upcoming major project, PiPEllA: The Worlds Traveler, builds off her successful singles “Afterglow” and “Robot Overlord,” which showcase the innovative narrative and musical landscape she has established. Her music has been featured by notable publications, such as CelebMix, LGBTQ Music Chart, and GRRRL Music.

With “Ride The Wave,” PiPEllA continues to inspire and uplift, demonstrating the powerful influence of marginalized voices in shaping the future of music. Stream and download “Ride The Wave” on all digital platforms worldwide, and follow PiPEllA’s musical journey on her Instagram @pipellamusic and TikTok @pipella.music.