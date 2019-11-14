Pillow Queens Release New Single “Brothers” With Heartbreaking Video

Today, Dublin band Pillow Queens have premiered a brand new single at The FADER. The track, entitled ‘Brothers’, was described as “open-hearted and unafraid to say it as it is“. It begins the countdown toward their much anticipated 2020 debut album. The band say the track itself is about cherishing and loving the wonderful men in your life.

Watch the video via YouTube

They explain further, “the lyrics in the verses show quick snapshots of the aftermath from a loss of a friend within a very tight knit group. An element of fear runs through the song as this sudden death makes you look around your group and feel terrified of the chances of another.”

It touches on a shared grief which drives you to hold dear the memories and moments you have with each other. While this song can be considered one about mourning, its ultimately about the intense love you have for your chosen family.

The track was recorded in Attica Studios, Co. Donegal with producer Tommy McLaughlin. It’s also been released alongside a beautifully cinematic video made with regular collaborator, director Kate Dolan.

After a triumphant run of UK dates in October, including a sell-out show at London’s Shacklewell Arms, the band now travel to play LA’s School Night club and then on to Iceland Airwaves festival in Reykjavik. “Brothers” will be released on all digital streaming platforms on November 1st.

More on Pillow Queens:

Pillow Queens are not looking to waste a minute of their time. In their short lifespan as a band they’ve released two demo EPs, performed on a successful string of UK & Irish dates & festival appearances, had playlisting from BBC 6 Music, and found themselves opening for the likes of American Football and Pussy Riot, capping off Summer 2018 with a stadium performance opening for IDLES & Future Islands.

In 2018, with all this under their belt, the band began working with Mercury Prize nominated producer Tommy McLaughlin for their single ‘Gay Girls’ – which received a nomination for the RTE Choice Music Prize song of the year, as well as International pickup from NPR’s World Cafe & KEXP. The song also found its way into the heart of actor Cillian Murphy and his BBC6 mixtape show.

The video for the track, beautifully shot by regular collaborator Kate Dolan, captured the innocence and joy of a gang of four young girls living their best life on holy communion day with money to spend and mischief to be made.

2019 has seen Pillow Queens venture into mainland Europe, as they lit up the Eurosonic festival and completed a string of tour dates opening for Soak. The tour was a messy and joyous affair captured beautifully in the DIY video for the bands summer single ‘HowDoILook’.

The band are currently working on their debut album that is due for release in 2020.