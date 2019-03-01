Pianist Gavin Greenaway has just released his latest opus “Woven”

Singular pianist Gavin Greenaway has just released his latest opus and the result is a bouquet of delight that shows a pronounced ability to sound the right things, to make significant tuneful statements. In effect he puts forward an opus fashioned from soundscapes and compact melodies based on a journey through the experience of love.

As a composer Gavin Greenaway has pretty much done it all over the years, evidenced by his extensive discography and his many awards. Here a mysterious sort of aplomb is buried within twelve tracks that depict manifold moodfull registers as well as exquisite chord progressions. «We Danced For Seven» is an amazing concerto colored with groovy spaces and vibrant melody lines.

The outing called «Woven» reveals nervy self-interactions and daring spaces. The pianist impersonates himself with reflective themes that exhibit each a precise pace, venturing into lively phrases before drawing a line, spearing discourses through musical sound.

It’s an appealing production that endows us with its ardent and hearty qualities, to achieve a figurative contemporary festival of notes. As you listen you see how Gavin Greenaway has been a polar figure on piano stages and as a landmark on the music film panorama. His masterful use of rhythm and ear allows audiences to open into his prosaic, tuneful statements. The tempos are eloquently right, starring moving choruses painted and spelled out with precise outbreaks. The album busts into sometimes abbreviated themes and worthwhile harmonic content, each moving the listener towards a thrill zone that transfixes our listening selves.

On «And Then I saw You» Gavin’ bodily approaches the melody with a languid-tempo that enthralls with its vibrant rhythmic passages. Throughout he vamps and repeats a foundational riff while drawing a line to the core theme. The thematic element somehow engages on an ever higher state of grace. The work trips along through manifold forms, speed, finger dexterity, all of that which runs through its special race course of changes all of which fashion for us Gavin Greenaway’s musical signature.

«We Travelled Far» is a delicious voyage that generates touching moments of high brilliance in a wonderful journey you will be glad to take. The pianist convokes vivid imagery with his intricate compositions flowing above tensile phrases displaying the soloists’ theme-building force, Greenaway visits the high edges of Contemporary’s music, He is doubtlessly at the top of his art here. So by all means, listen.