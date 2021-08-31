Phosphoro “Fever Dreams” Released to College Radio: Radio/Media Download

Phosphoro is a young artist from Pocatello Idaho. He has released multiple records with multiple bands, both under his own stage name, phosohporo, and past projects Blind Autumn, The American Captain, and Tall Tales of Truth. He states that he is in the pursuit of musical and spiritual substance while considering topics of humanity. Sounds like a wholesome approach in a chaotic world. phosphoro’s music is laced with much of that sweet talking, spirited saxophone tone as well, and he sings richly, like a well spoken musical warrior, so make some time to listen through his new EP, This Infinite Line!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phosphoro

Song Title: Fever Dreams

Publishing: Isaac Alan Frantz/Sugo Music Group

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: This Infinite Line

Record Label: Cognibrew