Philly Hip-Hop Group Samples Black National Anthem, Releases First Ever Music Video After 30 Years

Acclaimed creative professionals Mazzie “Grand Agent” Casher, Larry “Mr. Cisum” Fowler, and Ozzie “Old Man” Jones, who formed the Hip-Hop ensemble NAME in 1994, are excited to announce the release of their first ever music video, “Can’t Say Love Enough,” on July 5, 2024. This long-anticipated debut aims to unify the City of Brotherly Love in time for America’s 250th birthday and the World Cup in 2026.

Casher, Executive Director of PHILLY TRUCE, has been instrumental in reducing violence in Philadelphia through community engagement and education. Before co-founding PHILLY TRUCE in 2020, Casher established himself as Grand Agent, a rapper praised for his lyrical skills. His music’s depth and experimental nature made him a notable figure in the underground rap world. His approach to art and civic engagement was cultivated as a founding member of NAME along with Jones and Fowler.

Larry Fowler, a Barrymore Award-winning sound designer and music producer, has been a prominent figure in the Philadelphia theater scene for over two decades. He has collaborated with numerous renowned theaters, including the Wilma Theater, Interact Theater, and Azuka Theater, where he also serves as a board member. Fowler’s accolades include a Barrymore Award for his work on Azuka Theater’s “A Hit Dog Will Holler” in 2023.

Ozzie Jones, also a Barrymore Award winner, is a celebrated director and playwright known for his significant contributions to the Philadelphia arts community. Notably, he was the first African American to direct an Irish company in Ireland, directing “Othello” for the Second Age Theater in 1997. His dynamic approach to theater and music has earned him recognition and respect in various artistic circles.

The trio’s dedication to social change complements their artistic endeavors, bringing a unique perspective to this project. Taking the iconic “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” infusing it with the soulful vibes of Philly International session players, and enhancing it with powerful beats has made for an infectious anthem.

With a chorus that rivals the legendary “What The World Needs Now,” a song that defined the Vietnam Era, “Can’t Say Love Enough” is a vibrant celebration of brotherly love and community spirit. The music video captures the essence of Philadelphia’s often overlooked unity and positivity. The video is already generating buzz, and the song is under consideration to become an official anthem of Philadelphia, especially as the city prepares for significant events in 2026.

“We are thrilled to finally share ‘Can’t Say Love Enough‘ with the world,” said Casher. “This project has been a labor of love for us, and we hope it resonates with everyone who sees and hears it.”

The official video for “Can’t Say Love Enough” by Grand Agent & NAME is Live at VEVO now!