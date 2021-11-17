Phillie-BOP Productions to Release New Single Sweetest of Melody from Multi-Talented Soul/RnB Artist Rina Chanel

Phillie-BOP Productions, LLC announced today the upcoming single release from their prevalent RnB/Soul artist Rina Chanel. Sweetest of Melody is the fourth single from this beloved singer released by the label. The single is part of the upcoming EP Rina, to be released in 2022 by Phillie-BOP’s future indie label Soul Phinesse Records.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Virginia Beach, VA, Chanel has captivated audiences throughout the years with her solid musical foundation and classical proficiency, learning to sing in French, German, Italian, and Czech. She attended The Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, VA, and went to Radford University on a voice scholarship.

Her musical influences include Sade, Anita Baker, Mariah Carey, Natalie Cole, Tamia, Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Babyface, and many others.

Rina performed background vocals for International Recording Artist Tracy Hamlin. In 2017, she featured on Baltimore producer Raymond Barton’s EP If Only for Love, performing Don’t Give up on Love. In 2019, she performed lead and background vocals with the Northern Virginia-based band Groove Factor.

“Sweetest of Melody” is earmarked to hit the streets on November 6th. It’s no coincidence that the chosen date is Rina’s birthday, making this a cherry-on-top moment.

The song is a combination of smooth Jazz, RnB with a classic soul and pop flare. It’s a heartfelt love song with a wide variety of instrumentation, all arranged consummately to fit the format perfectly. The saxophone riffs by Terry Thompson are smooth as can be and bring out the track’s heart and soul.

As always …. Rina’s vocal performance is dazzling, coupled with featured vocalist Senghor Robinson in the second verse, which rounds out this stellar single.

The song, written by Syrina White and Bennie Pearce, was produced and engineered by musician, producer, and CEO of Phillie-BOP Productions Bennie Pearce and co-produced by Syrina White. Sweetest of Melody was mixed and mastered by Devin Spear at Exhale Recording Studios in Herndon, VA

Pearce founded Phillie-BOP Productions in 2010. A notable producer/musician, Bennie vowed to establish Phillie-BOP Productions as the premier destination for the future home of classic music.

He is an esteemed member of the American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP) and an established independent publisher under Phillie-BOP Music. He is also a member of the Songwriters Association of Washington DC (SAW) and Songpreneurs, a songwriter and entrepreneur platform located in Nashville, TN.

We asked Rina when she achieved increasing commercial success if she could retain her artistic integrity? She replied, “Yes, but I think it’s a working balance, not a perfect one”. Rita also remarked, “I think at the end of the day; you do have to feel amazing and proud about the creative work that you’ve created and have put out for your audience.”

Rina’s music is spun on various internet radio stations and music platforms in the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Japan, Brazil, France, the Netherlands, and the United States. Her last single, “Worthy,” received the Daily Drive Award from Spotify for six consecutive weeks of airplay. The new single, Sweetest of Melody, will be available for download on Apple Music, Amazon, and other digital platforms.

If you are looking to add something unique, soulful, and timeless to your music catalog, you simply must check Rina Chanel out and visit the label’s official website: https://www.philliebopmusic.com/rina-chanel-2/

Purchase on Amazon November 6, 2021