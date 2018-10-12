Philip La Rosa Shakes Pop Scene with New Music Video

With his viral YouTube hit, “Pride” under his belt, Philip La Rosa is back again with a brand new release. Unrelenting in his pursuit of moving audiences through passionate vocals, inspirational lyrics, and sweeping musical accompaniment, La Rosa’s new track “Drowning” is another poignant song in his growing collection of impressive releases. Tackling themes of depression, anxiety, and personal triumph, “Drowning” showcases an evocative yet catchy vocal performance by La Rosa. Released on October 10th in alignment with World Mental Health Day, “Drowning” is now available for streaming on all digital platforms.

Recounting a best friend’s struggle with depression and anxiety, La Rosa explains that he wrote drowning as a redemptive anthem for those struggling with mental illness. Elaborating on this theme, La Rosa opens up about his friend, “He has been in constant struggle for many years, but always pulls himself back up and keeps on pushing through. ‘Drowning’ is a representation of those feelings.” While watching the music video, it’s clear how this inspiration has sculpted the track into its current form. The song starts with an emotionally driven piano intro that gently guides the listener into the first vocal verse. Led by a visceral, emotional, and evocative vocal performance by La Rosa, “Drowning” expertly captures the feeling of being buried by emotion and the relief that comes with persevering. The visual elements of the music video also provide a thematic compliment, showing a woman (portrayed by actress/dancer Nicole Crisp) struggling underwater, only to reemerge triumphantly in the video’s climax. The visual elements, complimented by a pervasive musicality, make “Drowning” an immersive experience with a potent message.

With only a handful of years in the industry, Philip La Rosa is a rising star no doubt. His debut music video “Pride” reached nearly 300K views and counting on YouTube and has helped earn him a sizable audience of devoted listeners. Influenced by pop-stars like Justin Timberlake, Usher, Michael Jackson and Pink, La Rosa hopes to break-through the pop scene by creating meaningful songs that can be a vehicle for positive change. With a number of scheduled releases, La Rosa is fully prepared to make a full musical debut.

“Drowning” is now available to stream and download across all digital music platforms. To keep up with future releases by Philip La Rosa, visit his site at PhilipLaRosa.com.