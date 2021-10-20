Phil Vassar and Sister Hazel Announce “Jingle Jam Live” Christmas Tour

Multi-platinum selling Phil Vassar is teaming up with Sister Hazel, whose hit single “All For You” catapulted the band to the top of the charts in 1997, for a joint Christmas tour, “Jingle Jam Live.” Sounds Like Nashville exclusively announced the holiday tour earlier this week, which will kick off December 2 in Rochester, New York. Select dates now on sale at PhilVassar.com.

Vassar and Sister Hazel’s high-energy “Jingle Jam Live” set includes festive fan favorites like Vassar’s original Christmas tunes “Santa’s Gone Hollywood” and “Let’s Make A Little Christmas Tonight” as well as traditional holiday songs in re-imagined performances by the country hitmakers.

This will be the fourth Christmas tour for Vassar, whose career has garnered 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits include signature self-penned hits “Just Another Day in Paradise” and “Carlene.” “Jingle Jam Live” will be the first time Vassar has toured with the platinum-selling band.

“I’m so excited to hit the road with Sister Hazel! We’ve done a lot over the years, and I’m such a fan,” shared Vassar. “They are great singer-songwriters and funny guys; I just love them and know Jingle Jam Live is going to be a lot of fun!”

“We have been friends with Phil for a long time and can’t wait to finally get on the road with him,” shared Sister Hazel band member Drew Copeland. “Phil is an extremely talented singer/songwriter and that should open the door for a lot of unique and special moments on this tour. He is so creative and full of energy that mixed with the Sister Hazel magic, it should make for a fun time for both us and the fans. We have always enjoyed doing a Christmas tour, and with Phil in the mix this year the sky is the limit!”

JINGLE JAM LIVE TOUR DATES

Dec. 2 Auditorium Theatre – Rochester, N.Y.

Dec. 3 The Klein Memorial Auditorium – Bridgeport, Conn.

Dec. 4 Palladium Times Square – New York, N.Y.

Dec. 16 Michigan Theatre – Jackson, Mich.

Dec. 17 Secrest Auditorium – Zanesville, Ohio

Dec. 19 The Northern Lights Theater – Milwaukee, Wis.

ABOUT PHIL VASSAR

Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of nine albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country. Vassar’s songwriting career blossomed in the mid-’90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (Little Red Rodeo), Alan Jackson (Right on the Money), Tim McGraw (My Next Thirty Years, For a Little While), Jo Dee Messina (Bye Bye, Alright), and Blackhawk (Postmarked Birmingham). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999 and 2001. 2020 marked an important anniversary for Vassar, 20 years since his first No. 1 single, “Just Another Day in Paradise,” was released. To celebrate, Vassar released his long-awaited 10th studio album, Stripped Down. The album’s effortless production puts the songs front and center. It features songs written over the past 20 years but never-before recorded and new music, including “This is Where The End Starts”, co- written with daughter, Haley Vassar and Vassar’s take on “Postmarked Birmingham,” a hit he wrote for Blackhawk. Vassar will release a brand new project in 2021 featuring covers from artists that have inspired him throughout his career. Additionally the hitmaker will release a new podcast on the American Songwriter Podcast Network and season 3 of Phil Vassar’s Songs from the Cellar on Circle.

For more information on Phil Vassar, visit PhilVassar.com

ABOUT SISTER HAZEL

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled “Elements,” that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding “The Rock Boat” and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” and “Camp Hazelnut” that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics for Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.

For more information on Sister Hazel, visit SisterHazel.com