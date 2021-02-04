Phil Mitchell Band ‘The World Is A Beautiful Place’ Now At Top40 Radio

“The World is a Beautiful Place” song from “A Better World” album. This is the fourth album of the band from Chicago, Illinois. Elena Ravelli on lead vocals. The unique song has pop, EDM, and jazz influences. Alvaro Soto adds a jazzy guitar solo at the climax. The “World is a beautiful place, you just don’t see it all the time. It is what we make it all the time.” The video has hip-hop dance added with studio vocals.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Song Title: The World Is A Beautiful Place

Publishing: Morning Star Recordings

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: A Better World

Record Label: Morning Star Recordings