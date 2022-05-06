Phil Mitchell Band releases the song Give To The Galaxy

Song written for “Earth Day” by the Phil Mitchell Band. Let us preserve life on Earth in all forms. Song was recorded in France, place where the climate accord got started. Gabriela Noreiga and Phil Mitchell on lead vocals in a duet. Song is written from a quote by Phil Mitchell, “The Planet and Sun are there to help support life on Earth. We are just part of a garden that surrounds a Living Spring. It is life itself that is the driving force of the Universe. It is up to us to help preserve this garden.” Let us put an end to all wars and preserve life.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Song Title: Give To The Galaxy

Publishing: Morning Star Recordings

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Give To The Galaxy

Record Label: Morning Star Recordings