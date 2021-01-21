Phil Mitchell Band Releases New Single ‘Never Let it Die’: Rock Radio Download
The Phil Mitchell Band is a band out of Chicago. Their fourth album is titled “A Better World”. “Never Let it Die” is a new rock song featuring Alvaro Soto on lead guitar. The band is know for their electric rock solos including “White Horse Rider” and “Come and Stay with Me”. They are always reaching the boundaries to express their music in a new way. “Never Let it Die” asks can we build those dreams that fly and never die?
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band
Song Title: Never Let It Die
Publishing: Morning Star Recordings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: A Better World
Record Label: Morning Star Recordings
|Phil Mitchell
|morningstar_pm@msn.com