Phil Mitchell Band Releases New Single ‘Never Let it Die’: Rock Radio Download

The Phil Mitchell Band is a band out of Chicago. Their fourth album is titled “A Better World”. “Never Let it Die” is a new rock song featuring Alvaro Soto on lead guitar. The band is know for their electric rock solos including “White Horse Rider” and “Come and Stay with Me”. They are always reaching the boundaries to express their music in a new way. “Never Let it Die” asks can we build those dreams that fly and never die?

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Song Title: Never Let It Die

Publishing: Morning Star Recordings

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: A Better World

Record Label: Morning Star Recordings