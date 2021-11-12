Phil Mitchell Band Releases “Like A River” Song

Modern song from the “Chicago Holiday” album featuring Natasha Shayenne on lead vocals. Sometimes, we drift apart as a couple and something inside of us tells us that things are just not right. You hear a voice inside of you like an angel. We try to go on until the relationship reaches its final destination. You may come back together again like a river to the shore or drift on by yourself.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Song Title: Like A River

Publishing: Morning Star Recordings

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Chicago Holiday

Record Label: Morning Star Recordings