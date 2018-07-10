Peter Strickland Launches Marathon Talent Agency, Signs Mark Mackay

Former WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) PETER STRICKLAND has launched MARATHON TALENT AGENCY (MTA), a full-service management and development company focusing on multi-genre talent ranging from Country to Pop to Comedy. STRICKLAND can now be reached by phone at (615) 786-9321 or via email here.

MTA’s first client is Country artist MARK MACKAY, who will be making his NASHVILLE debut opening for TED NUGENT at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM on WEDNESDAY, JULY 18th.