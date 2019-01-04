Peter Frampton Joins Keith Urban for ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Cover

Keith Urban headlined Nashville’s New Year’s Eve concert for the third consecutive year and brought the star power — and not just his own. During his set, the country star was joined by rock icon Peter Frampton for a guitar-heavy collaboration of “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The two guitar pros paid tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King, who died in August 2018. Trading licks on the massive Skynyrd hit — which was co-written by King — Urban and Frampton put their unique reinterpretation on “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Urban’s band kicked off the song with the familiar first lick. Once he was a verse in, the 2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year invited Frampton to join him onstage. The rock god put his flavor on the Southern rock standard while Urban continued to jam.

Urban wasn’t the only country artist on the bill for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve festivities at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. He was joined by a diverse lineup that included Brett Young and Caitlyn Smith as well as Frampton, Judah & the Lion, Devon Gilfillian and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Urban also brought out Chris Janson and Lindsay Ell to assist during his set. Ell, also a massively talented guitarist, traded licks with her former tourmate.

“What a way to ring in the New Year…. thank you @keithurban for letting me be a part of last night!” she captions a video clip of their performance on Instagram. “#Nashville, y’all were 100k people strong, and that was quite the start to #2019.”