Pete Norden Named SVP/Sales At iHeartMedia/Charleston, SC

iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA SVP/Sales PETE NORDEN is moving north to serve as SVP/Sales for the iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLESTON, SC cluster, including Country WEZL, AC WXLY (Y102.5), Classic Rock WRFQ (Q104.5), and News-Talk WSCC (NEWS RADIO 94.3 WSC).

“PETE is an exceptionally strong broadcaster and leader, and we are truly thrilled to have him be a part of team iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLESTON,” said iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLESTON, SC Area Pres. ALENE GREVEY. “His experience will blossom in our culture, and his commitment to excellence will matriculate throughout the sales organization.” Added NORDEN, “I am genuinely looking forward to joining the iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLESTON team. I’m very excited to help develop the sales team and cultivate business for the market and across the iHEARTMEDIA footprint.”