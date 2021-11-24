Pete Hopkins “Love Come Around” for Holiday play: Radio/Media Download

“Love Come Around” by Pete Hopkins is set to break wide open at radio in the coming weeks. Pete is an accomplished performer, vocalist, award winning songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist musician. He writes and delights like a chameleon slipping seamlessly through Pop, Rock, EDM, R&B, Funk, Punk, New Wave and many other hybrid-genres with original style and flair. “It’s been two years since I saw my friends and my family. This Christmas I’ll be going to see them! At first that’s all this was gonna be… A Christmas song about me being glad to go home for the holidays. I live in LA but grew up in Seattle. I still call it home even though I’ve been in the city of angels about as long as I’ve been anywhere else”, says Pete. The music world is getting set and ready to celebrate Pete Hopkins as his “Love Come Around” takes flight.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Pete Hopkins

Song Title: Love Come Around

Publishing: Pete Hopkins Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Love Come Around

Record Label: Hopkins Sound