Massachusetts Dreampop artist, Pete Birch, returns with a haunting new single, “Black Code,” a stark meditation on the dangerous emotional bond forming between artificial intelligence and our vulnerable youth. Blending brooding rock textures with cinematic atmosphere, the track examines a future that is already here. One where algorithms are mistaken for empathy and machines quietly replace human connection with devastating consequences.

Inspired by real-world reports of young people forming deep emotional relationships with chatbots, sometimes with tragic outcomes, “Black Code” explores the psychological toll of digital companionship. As AI systems become increasingly adept at mimicking understanding and care, the line between support and simulation blurs. When those systems miss critical emotional warning signs, the results can be tragic.

“I get inspired to write when something hits me hard,” reveals Birch. “I found myself thinking, ‘I can’t believe this is happening with our youth’, and it triggered me to write this song.”

At its core, “Black Code” is a warning. It shines a light on the birth of what Birch calls the “Artificial Companion”, a presence that feels comforting, attentive, and safe, but ultimately lacks the human intuition required to truly respond to pain. For a generation raised on screens, the fact that these companions are not human is becoming irrelevant. That indifference, the song suggests, can be deadly.

More than a critique of technology, “Black Code” is a call for de-digitalization on a human level. A plea to reclaim the parts of the soul that cannot be optimized, monetized, or replicated by code. It asks listeners to confront uncomfortable questions about empathy, responsibility, and what happens when connection becomes automated.

With “Black Code,” Pete Birch delivers a sobering and emotionally charged statement—one that challenges listeners to look beyond the screen and remember what real understanding actually requires.