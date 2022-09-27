Persian-American Hip-Hop Artist CimplyDan Announces New Single “Ride The Wave” – Out Now

Florida-based melodic rapper Daniel Fard, musically known as CimplyDan, has released his confident single “Ride the Wave,” the first track from the rapper’s anticipated EP, Waves, scheduled to be released on September 30, 2022.

Inspired by his carefree attitude towards what others might have thought of him, CimplyDan welcomes those that admonished him to ride the wave of all his success.

Co-signed by the multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist, T-Pain, CimplyDan has achieved a considerable deal within his brief musical career. Born in Miami and raised in Orlando, the Persian-American rapper aims to fuse the multicultural sounds and elements of his diverse upbringing. Blending hip-hop, pop, rap, R&B, EDM, with a touch of Latin influence into his music, CimplyDan creates a distinct sound all his own. With his R&B track, “Through The Night,” peaking at #7 on the iTunes UK R&B Chart, the rapper is here to make his mark in the music industry.

Be sure to check out “Ride the Wave,” the new single by rising hip-hop star CimplyDan, out now! Look out for the accompanying music video and more releases – all coming soon!

More about CimplyDan

CimplyDan is a Florida-based rapper, vocalist and songwriter. What initially started as a hobby and as a way to clear his thoughts, quickly became his obsession. Understanding the power that music has, the rapper felt compelled to share his art to all who might potentially feel the same emotions that he did. Aiming to create music based on his varied experiences, encounters, and worldly views, CimplyDan has created a distinctive style and flow of his own. With some of his artistic influences coming from a few of music’s most talented acts, including the late Mac Miller, J. Cole, Anderson.Paak, CimplyDan plans to leave his mark on hip-hop. CimplyDan’s upcoming EP Waves is scheduled to be released on September 30, 2022.