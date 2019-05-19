Performers Announced for the 2019 CMT Music Awards

CMT will make history this year as it packs the “2019 CMT Music Awards,” with more performances than ever before, featuring superstars Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and more to be announced. Hosted by award-winning musical talent Little Big Town, the show will air LIVE from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT .

Last week, CMT unveiled the full lineup of artists in the running for this year’s awards. Of the performers announced thus far, singer/songwriter Maren Morris leads the pack with three nominations, including “Video of the Year” and “Female Video of the Year” for “GIRL,” in addition to a nomination for “CMT Performance of the Year” for her collaboration with Brandi Carlile for “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” from the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special.

Additionally, Carrie Underwood, the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history, will make an exciting return to the CMT stage to perform. Underwood is nominated for two awards this year, including “Video of the Year” for “Cry Pretty” and “Female Video of the Year” for “Love Wins.”

Fans can vote now for their favorite artists via vote.cmt.com, up until 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday, June 4 for all categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year,” “Duo Video of the Year,” “Group Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year” and “CMT Performance of the Year.”

Tickets to the “2019 CMT Music Awards” are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #CMTawards and like the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.