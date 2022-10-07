PDS “Royalty” now available at Top40 radio: Download Available

Song PDS-Royalty will combine pop and hip-hop with strong influences from Latin America and the Caribbean to create a Harlequin-type love song.

PDS-Royalty is the new and latest music cover that was launched recently. It is always very difficult to pull off an amazing album cover that will catch the listeners’ attention and make waves in the music fraternity. And with many artists releasing covers and singles regularly, it has become very competitive to make a mark in the listeners’ minds. With Royalty, the hottest album cover and song of this year will be launched. The makers hope to make a mark in the minds and hearts of the listeners with the catchy lyrics and the amazing use of different genres of music.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: PDS

Song Title: Royalty

Publishing: HNA Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Royalty

Record Label: HNA Music